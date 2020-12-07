Digital Battlespace
M-Code upgrade promises more secure position, navigation and timing information
The US Space Force on 4 December announced operational acceptance for the Lockheed Martin M-Code Early Use (MCEU) software upgrade for the GPS Operational Control Segment (OCS), which is the current GPS ground control system.
This means that upcoming Military GPS User Equipment will be able to request early use ...
