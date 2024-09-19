To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Space defence assets under growing threat says Lockheed executive

19th September 2024 - 15:55 GMT | by Tereza Pultarova in London

RSS

A Falcon 9 rocket carrying a Starlink payload during launch from Kennedy Space Center. (Photo: Joshua Conti/US Space Force)

Chinese innovation and interference means it will only continue to get harder for western nations to defence their space assets.

When it comes to the safety of western defence assets in space, “there is no good news”, according to Justin Keller, director of advanced communications at Lockheed Martin Space.

The problem, Keller noted, “is only getting worse” mostly through China’s focused effort to develop technologies to jam, spoof or otherwise degrade access to satellite services including communications, timing, positioning and navigation for western defence forces.

Keller made those remarks at the Defence in Space conference held in London earlier this month. He said the rising east-Asian space power was “thinking about future jamming technologies” and moving at speed “outthinking in

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 2 free stories per week
  • Daily news round-up email service
  • Access to all Decisive Edge email newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Tereza Pultarova

Author

Tereza Pultarova

Tereza Pultarova is a Shephard correspondent based in the UK.

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us