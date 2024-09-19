Space defence assets under growing threat says Lockheed executive

When it comes to the safety of western defence assets in space, “there is no good news”, according to Justin Keller, director of advanced communications at Lockheed Martin Space.

The problem, Keller noted, “is only getting worse” mostly through China’s focused effort to develop technologies to jam, spoof or otherwise degrade access to satellite services including communications, timing, positioning and navigation for western defence forces.

Keller made those remarks at the Defence in Space conference held in London earlier this month. He said the rising east-Asian space power was “thinking about future jamming technologies” and moving at speed “outthinking in