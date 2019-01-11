908 Devices progresses for AVCAD

908 Devices’ High-Pressure Mass Spectrometry (HPMS) technology platform will proceed to the next phase of the US Department of Defense's (DoD’s) new Aerosol and Vapor Chemical Agent Detector (AVCAD) programme.

With partner Smiths Detection, 908 Devices’ solution was selected by the DoD's Joint Program Executive Office for Chemical, Biological, Radiological and Nuclear Defense (JPEO-CBRND) Joint Project Manager, Nuclear Biological Chemical Contamination Avoidance, as one of two systems to move into the engineering and manufacturing phase for AVCAD.

908 Devices' HPMS technology is the core of the company's solutions, including the MX908 trace chemical detection device. The HPMS’ selectivity, sensitivity and capability was tested during the development phase of the AVCAD project.

Kevin Knopp, president and CEO of 908 Devices, said: ‘Being selected for the next phase of this programme is tremendous validation of our foundational technology platform and represents a major milestone in our pursuit to deliver on a new standard of chemical detection. We look forward to working in partnership with Smiths Detection on the AVCAD in this next phase and are truly honoured to have a role in protecting our US military.’