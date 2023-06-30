Smartshooter seeks US military interest in remote control fire control stations

At the Modern Day Marine (MDM) expo in Washington, DC, Shephard spoke with Scott Thompson, VP and GM of US operations for Smartshooter, about the evolution of its family of FCS.

The company displayed a Smash Hopper Light Remotely Controlled Weapon Station (LRCWS) integrated with a DRS RADA Technologies MHR radar.

‘Integrating a Hopper with a RADA radar allows an increased field of view, and the operator receives target assistance from the AI machine,’ Thompson explained.

Moreover, by integrating the two systems, the operator can ‘track down targets, like drones, at a much longer range. The system essentially shoots for