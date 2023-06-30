To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Smartshooter seeks US military interest in remote control fire control stations

30th June 2023 - 14:00 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington DC

RSS

Integrating a Smash Hopper FCS with a radar gives an increased field of view, and the operator receives targeting assistance from AI. (Photo: author)

Smartshooter has unveiled a remotely controlled fire control system (FCS) integrated with radar and is looking for US DoD interest.

At the Modern Day Marine (MDM) expo in Washington, DC, Shephard spoke with Scott Thompson, VP and GM of US operations for Smartshooter, about the evolution of its family of FCS.

The company displayed a Smash Hopper Light Remotely Controlled Weapon Station (LRCWS) integrated with a DRS RADA Technologies MHR radar. 

‘Integrating a Hopper with a RADA radar allows an increased field of view, and the operator receives target assistance from the AI machine,’ Thompson explained. 

Moreover, by integrating the two systems, the operator can ‘track down targets, like drones, at a much longer range. The system essentially shoots for

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
Start your free trial
Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Author

Wilder Alejandro Sanchez

Wilder Alejandro Sánchez is an analyst who covers defense & security, geopolitical, and trade issues …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us