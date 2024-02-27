SitaWare Headquarters C4ISR system selected for Italian Army

The Italian Government has selected Systematic’s SitaWare Headquarters C4ISR system which will be delivered for the Italian Army’s Esercito 4.0 (Army 4.0) modernisation programme in conjunction with Fincantieri NexTech.

The new capability will enable the army’s operational units to easily integrate current and future tactical systems, and further enhance interoperability within the Italian military and NATO operations.

The Italian Army has already employed SitaWare Headquarters in a number of training exercises, with the Pinerolo Brigade spearheading the deployment of the system.

The platform has been designed to support increased flexibility in the planning cycle through collaborative construction of both textual and graphical plans and all orders for all staff functions.

SitaWare further supports a wide range of military and civilian data communication standards, promoting joint, coalition, and civil military interoperability.

More than 50 nations have deployed SitaWare Headquarters including the US Army, British Army, German Army, New Zealand Defence Force and Royal Danish Army.

In November last year, Systematic’s SitaWare Maritime C2 was selected to be installed on the German Navy’s newest generation of frigate, the F126.

It was selected by Australia last year for Australian Defence Force’s Land 200 Phase 3 Tranche 1 Battle Management System – Command and Control (BMS-C2) and will be integrated into New Zealand’s Bushmaster vehicles.