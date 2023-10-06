New Zealand issues RfP to integrate C4I systems into Bushmaster vehicles

The New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) has issued an RfT seeking a vendor to integrate C4I systems onto its incoming fleet of Bushmaster NZ5.5 4x4 protected mobility vehicles.

Practically all Protected Vehicles-Medium (PV-M), as New Zealand has designated the Bushmaster, will be duly fitted. Just one Bushmaster will not receive such a system, which has been designed to ensure connectivity as part of the Network Enabled Army programme.

The MoD needs a prime systems integrator for the C4I network which will comprise a battle management system (BMS) and secure communications.

The tender, which was launched on 28 September, stated: ‘The crown requires the