Systematic selected to provide C2 solution for German F126 Frigates

Danish company Systematic Defence will be rolling an advanced version of its SitaWare Maritime C2 solution onto the German Navy’s newest generation of frigate, the F126, thereby extending its presence from existing platforms into the newest generation.

As part of a contract with DXC Technology Deutschland GmbH, Systematic will supply the ships with the National Maritime C2 Service Bundeswehr (NMC2S Bw).

SitaWare Headquarters has already been in use by the Bundeswehr – the German armed forces – and has been called the Mission Enabling Service Bundeswehr (MESBw).

The new contract will provide additional functionality, via SitaWare Maritime and SitaWare Fusion, culminating in an enhanced maritime C2 system.

Systematic Defence developed SitaWare Naval based on its land-domain counterpart, the SitaWare Headquarters. Similar to other SitaWare products, it adheres to an open, modular systems architecture.

On 1 August 2023, Shephard reported that Systematic was awarded a contract to deliver new SitaWare Maritime Headquarters, Maritime and Fusion software packages to Germany under the country's BAAINBw German Mission Network Block 2 (GMN 2) project.

Systematic has previously stated that Denmark, Ireland and the UK were customer of the Systematic Maritime system.