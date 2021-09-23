Singapore tests AI-powered command system

UK Space Strategy leaves unanswered questions
The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-time praised government’s goal of Britain capturing 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately
Singapore is currently trialling an improved Command and Control Information System (CCIS) at the command post of Exercise Forging Sabre, the aim being to shorten the sensor-shooter cycle and effectively assign resources for optimum strike results.
The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) used the AI- and data analytics-powered system in a previous iteration of the joint exercise. This year it is packed with a ‘smarter’ mission parameter function that recommends strike options while laying out various impacts and considerations in a hexagonal graph.
Developed in partnership with the Defence Science and Technology Agency …
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
The UK National Space Strategy omits the long-time praised government’s goal of Britain capturing 10% of the global space market by 2030, while defence-specific elements will be addressed separately
Raytheon releases highly capable lightweight AESA radar designed for platforms in air, on sea and land.
GV-X is aimed at end-users — such as US defence and intelligence agencies — who need full-motion video analysis from UAVs.
The BNET™ Family is a Spectrum-Aware Software Defined Radio and Network Architecture addressing the challenges of future digitised warfare.
First-time DSEI exhibitor Vodafone wants to find military customers for its 5G network and other services.
Activity in the Electro-Magnetic Environment (EME) is increasingly focused towards supporting digital sources. The rise of wide area networking, mobile communications and automation across civilian and defence applications, means key sections of the spectrum are highly congested and, from a military perspective, increasingly contested. This growth is likely to be sustained through the proliferation of devices exploiting digitally enabled functionality through automation, internet of things and space-based data services.