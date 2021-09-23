To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Singapore tests AI-powered command system

23rd September 2021 - 05:00 GMT | by Chen Chuanren in Singapore

The CCIS features ‘game-like’ warfighting controls, powered by powerful AI and data analytics algorithms. (Chen Chuanren)

Singapore is developing and trying out ever more capable battlefield command systems.

Singapore is currently trialling an improved Command and Control Information System (CCIS) at the command post of Exercise Forging Sabre, the aim being to shorten the sensor-shooter cycle and effectively assign resources for optimum strike results.

The Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) and Republic of Singapore Air Force (RSAF) used the AI- and data analytics-powered system in a previous iteration of the joint exercise. This year it is packed with a ‘smarter’ mission parameter function that recommends strike options while laying out various impacts and considerations in a hexagonal graph.

Developed in partnership with the Defence Science and Technology Agency …

