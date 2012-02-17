SGA2012: ISAF operations highlight CAS deficiencies

Austrian C2 specialist Frequentis is to demonstrate a C2 application to the German Bundeswehr next week, designed to enable deconfliction between joint fire support cells.

Speaking to Shephard at the Singapore Airshow, company officials said the 'Smart Collaboration @ Joint Fires' software had been designed to tackle problems arising from fire support operations including close air support (CAS), in Afghanistan.

Defence sources, who conducted such operations with NATO's International Security Assistance Force (ISAF) in Afghanistan during 2010 said a lack of deconfliction between fire missions had caused concern. They admitted that 'mistakes' had been made and called for a software