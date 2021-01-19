Digital Battlespace
SeaGuardian to include AESA capability
The MQ-9B SeaGuardian MALE UAV from General Atomics Aeronautical Systems is to be equipped with the Leonardo Seaspray 7500E V2 AESA maritime radar.
Using an open mission systems approach, the X-band Seaspray will be integrated into the centreline radar pod on SeaGuardian to enable persistent maritime ISR.
SeaGuardian already features ...
