Earthquake relief ship to get comms upgrade

The Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN) multirole vessel HMNZS Canterbury, will get a communications upgrade along with two other ships.

Canterbury is delivering much-needed supplies and performing an amphibious evacuation of tourists from Kaikoura in the wake of a magnitude 7.5 earthquake that hit the South Island on 13 November.

According to a pair of RFIs issued by the New Zealand MoD on 11 November, the plan is to ‘restore and increase' the internal and external communication capabilities of Canterbury and the navy’s two offshore patrol vessels (OPV) – HMNZS Otago and HMNZS Wellington.

Their existing communication systems – which employ a quad-core,