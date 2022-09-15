Rheinmetall joins Helsing to accelerate AI for land systems

Rheinmetall is teaming with fellow German company Helsing to harness the transformational capabilities of AI for land forces.

‘Through the joint development of software-based defence systems and retrofitting of existing platforms, this partnership will provide the armed forces with advanced and future-proof capabilities, enabling them to meet current and future challenges,’ Rheinmetall noted in a 15 September statement.

Applying digital capabilities could help European armies to modernise at speed as they adapt to the potential return of peer conflicts, given the Russian aggression against Ukraine.

In teaming with Helsing, the company will provide the armed forces of Germany and allied countries with modern, military-grade AI capabilities and fast access to the latest technological innovations.

‘One of the key lessons of the Russo-Ukrainian War is that digitisation and AI-supported mission systems can give armies a meaningful edge on the battlefield. They are destined to play a key role in defensive operations,’ Rheinmetall claimed.