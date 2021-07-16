Rheinmetall envisions future soldiers

US Army awards Leonardo $105million contract
Leonardo has received a $105million award from the US Army for next-generation mission command systems.
Rheinmetall has completed their concept for the third generation of the Future Soldier – Expanded System (IdZ-EZ) and presented it to the German Bundeswehr.
The presentation was preceded by a comprehensive study contract awarded to Rheinmetall in March 2021.
The study aims to examine and evaluate potential improvements in the version of IdZ-ES already in service in order to produce a concept for the next-generation soldier system.
The concept will reveal potential implementation risks, cost drivers and the degree of maturity of a mission-oriented system.
It will serve the Bundeswehr as a basis for preparing solution proposals for the procurement of a 3rd generation IdZ-ES.
The study is to be complete by 30 May 2022. The outcome could result in another significant contract for Rheinmetall.
The study comprises seven work packages, which together form the complete IdZ-ES system.
These include the C4I functions, which are being examined regarding planned conformity with the Digitised Land-Based Operations programme.
According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Future Soldier – Expanded Systems (IdZ-ES) is a modular system of 20 component elements in the categories of clothing and personal equipment, electronics, optronics and weaponry.
Leonardo has received a $105million award from the US Army for next-generation mission command systems.
BAE Systems has landed a new contract to provide stealth technologies for the Joint Strike Missile.
Welcome to Episode 28 of the third series of The Weekly Defence Podcast. Listen on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify and more. Sign up to an early email alert ...
DASA has selected three small and medium-sized businesses to receive £2milion in contracts to help the military cross rivers, streams and bogs.
Recent Russian missile tests are believed to involve the 15P182 and Siren-M programmes.
Asia-Pacific air safety is under the spotlight after two deadly crashes of military aircraft in the Philippines in the past month.