Rheinmetall envisions future soldiers

Advanced technologies can make a major contribution to improving the survivability, C4I capabilities, sustainability, mobility and lethality of modern military operations. (Image: Rheinmetall)

Rheinmetall completes and presents a study for the Bundeswehr’s Future Soldier – Expanded System.

Rheinmetall has completed their concept for the third generation of the Future Soldier – Expanded System (IdZ-EZ) and presented it to the German Bundeswehr.

The presentation was preceded by a comprehensive study contract awarded to Rheinmetall in March 2021.

The study aims to examine and evaluate potential improvements in the version of IdZ-ES already in service in order to produce a concept for the next-generation soldier system.

The concept will reveal potential implementation risks, cost drivers and the degree of maturity of a mission-oriented system.

It will serve the Bundeswehr as a basis for preparing solution proposals for the procurement of a 3rd generation IdZ-ES.

The study is to be complete by 30 May 2022. The outcome could result in another significant contract for Rheinmetall.

The study comprises seven work packages, which together form the complete IdZ-ES system.

These include the C4I functions, which are being examined regarding planned conformity with the Digitised Land-Based Operations programme.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, the Future Soldier – Expanded Systems (IdZ-ES) is a modular system of 20 component elements in the categories of clothing and personal equipment, electronics, optronics and weaponry.