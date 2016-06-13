Redkite WAMI sensor completes test
MAG Aerospace and Logos Technologies have successfully tested the Redkite wide-area motion imagery (WAMI) sensor for on-demand airborne ISR services, on board a Cessna 206 turboprop aircraft in Carthage, North Carolina, it was announced on 9 June.
By streaming video to Android tablets held by ground personnel, the test proved the viability of WAMI as an on-demand airborne service, the companies said.
The Redkite has been developed by Logos Technologies and weighs less than 30lbs and features a 50-plus megapixel camera to image an area up to 4km. The sensor can provide up to ten video windows as well as store, record and process activity for up to eight hours. It needs than 250W to operate.
Uses of Redkite include: imagery collection for data analytics; scientific research; airborne law enforcement; border and event security; disaster relief; and search and rescue.
Joe Fluet, chief executive officer, MAG Aerospace, said: ‘We’re on the cusp of offering, for the very first time, a cutting-edge turnkey solution that has never been available before.’
John Marion, president, Logos Technologies, said: ‘Redkite is the smallest, most power-efficient WAMI system available on the market.’
