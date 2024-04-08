To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

First South Korean 425 Project observation satellite launched

8th April 2024 - 18:00 GMT | by Damian Kemp in London

RSS

The first Korea 425 Project SAR satellite was launched on 7 April. (Photo: Space X)

In 2015, South Korea named a consortium of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Hanwha Systems, along with Thales Alenia Space providing the SAR payload derived from its HE-R1000 product, as preferred bidder to develop new Korea 425 Project reconnaissance satellites.

The first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite of the Korea 425 Project constellation was launched using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on 7 April 2024.

The Korea 425 Project is a joint project by Thales Alenia Space, Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Hanwha Systems Corporation (HSC) with the South Korean Agency for Defence and Development (ADD) as prime contractor.

AN EO/IR satellite was launched in 2023 which will form part of the constellation along with another three SAR satellites. The focus of the system will be to monitor North Korea and improve detection and protection against the country, particularly when it comes

