First South Korean 425 Project observation satellite launched
The first Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) satellite of the Korea 425 Project constellation was launched using a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket on 7 April 2024.
The Korea 425 Project is a joint project by Thales Alenia Space, Korean Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Hanwha Systems Corporation (HSC) with the South Korean Agency for Defence and Development (ADD) as prime contractor.
AN EO/IR satellite was launched in 2023 which will form part of the constellation along with another three SAR satellites. The focus of the system will be to monitor North Korea and improve detection and protection against the country, particularly when it comes
