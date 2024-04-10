To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Norway to receive maritime surveillance satellite data from Kongsberg

10th April 2024 - 13:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Kongsberg will provide satellite data to Norway to enhance maritime security. (Image: Kongsberg)

Norway's Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace has announced that its subsidiary Kongsberg NanoAvionics will produce three satellites and launch them in 2025.

The Norwegian Intelligence Service has contracted Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to provide satellite data for maritime surveillance.

According to Kongsberg, the data will be used by the Norwegian Armed Forces and other government institutions involved in maritime security.

“These three satellites will greatly enhance the maritime surveillance capability in our areas of interest, improve situational awareness for various government institutions and strengthen maritime security in the High North,” stated Vice-Admiral Nils Andreas Stensønes, director of the Norwegian Intelligence Service.

Areas of use of the satellite data for Norway include coastal administration, customs and the directorate of fisheries.

Kongsberg announced that the three satellites would be equipped with Automatic Identification System receivers and detectors, delivered by Kongsberg Discovery.

The constellation, dubbed N3X, will be the first in a series of satellites that Kongsberg has planned to build and operate. The satellites will have excess capability outside Norwegian areas of interest that will be available for international users.

