Norway to receive maritime surveillance satellite data from Kongsberg
The Norwegian Intelligence Service has contracted Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace to provide satellite data for maritime surveillance.
According to Kongsberg, the data will be used by the Norwegian Armed Forces and other government institutions involved in maritime security.
“These three satellites will greatly enhance the maritime surveillance capability in our areas of interest, improve situational awareness for various government institutions and strengthen maritime security in the High North,” stated Vice-Admiral Nils Andreas Stensønes, director of the Norwegian Intelligence Service.
Areas of use of the satellite data for Norway include coastal administration, customs and the directorate of fisheries.
Kongsberg announced that the three satellites would be equipped with Automatic Identification System receivers and detectors, delivered by Kongsberg Discovery.
The constellation, dubbed N3X, will be the first in a series of satellites that Kongsberg has planned to build and operate. The satellites will have excess capability outside Norwegian areas of interest that will be available for international users.
