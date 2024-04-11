Orbit upgrades two multi-purpose terminals and carries out land testing
Orbit Communications Systems has expanded the capabilities of the Beyond Line-of-Sight Multi-Purpose Terminals (MPTs) MPT-30 WGX and MPT-46 WGX, which were developed for satellite communications.
At the Satellite 2024 expo in Washington, DC in March, an executive for the Israeli-based airborne communications and satellite tracking solutions provider told Shephardthat the company was aiming to further test its upgraded MPTs aboard light tanks, troop carriers and other platforms in the near future.
The company explained that the modernised MPTs were “ideal” for airborne, sea and some land platforms. The terminals can be installed aboard submarines, small ships (including unmanned surface
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 2 free stories per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Norway to receive maritime surveillance satellite data from Kongsberg
Norway's Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace has announced that its subsidiary Kongsberg NanoAvionics will produce three satellites and launch them in 2025.
-
First South Korean 425 Project observation satellite launched
In 2015, South Korea named a consortium of Korea Aerospace Industries (KAI) and Hanwha Systems, along with Thales Alenia Space providing the SAR payload derived from its HE-R1000 product, as preferred bidder to develop new Korea 425 Project reconnaissance satellites.
-
German military introduces central command and new cyber branch
The German defence minister claimed the reforms would mean the 2025 military budget would require an additional €6.5 billion (US$7 billion).
-
Hanwha Phasor’s first military antenna to hit market this year
UK-based company will launch the Phasor L3300B land antenna for mobile communications following a US$113.7 million investment from parent firm Hanwha.
-
NATO innovation programme doubles in size
DIANA has been leveraging its accelerator programme and test centre network to bring end users together with start-ups, scientific researchers and technology companies for the development of dual-use technological defence and security solutions.