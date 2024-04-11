To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Orbit upgrades two multi-purpose terminals and carries out land testing

11th April 2024 - 14:42 GMT | by Wilder Alejandro Sanchez in Washington, DC

Orbit displayed its upgraded MPT-30 WGX antenna at the Satellite 2024 expo in Washington, DC. (Photo: Wilder Alejandro Sanchez)

The Israeli-based communications company has upgraded two of its Beyond Line-of-Sight Multi-Purpose Terminals (MBTs) by introducing advancements in satellite communication technology and AI-driven maintenance capabilities.

Orbit Communications Systems has expanded the capabilities of the Beyond Line-of-Sight Multi-Purpose Terminals (MPTs) MPT-30 WGX and MPT-46 WGX, which were developed for satellite communications.

At the Satellite 2024 expo in Washington, DC in March, an executive for the Israeli-based airborne communications and satellite tracking solutions provider told Shephardthat the company was aiming to further test its upgraded MPTs aboard light tanks, troop carriers and other platforms in the near future.

The company explained that the modernised MPTs were “ideal” for airborne, sea and some land platforms. The terminals can be installed aboard submarines, small ships (including unmanned surface

