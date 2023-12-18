Raytheon reveals details of wireless power plan
Raytheon, an RTX business, has released details on its contract with the US Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) for the development of the POWER programme which will demonstrate a resilient, speed-of-light energy network through airborne wireless power transfer.
In September three teams, led by RTX Corporation, Draper and BEAM Company, were selected to design and develop wireless optical power relays. The programme goals include demonstrating the key components necessary for a resilient, speed-of-light energy network.
Under the first-phase contract, Raytheon announced it had received a two-year $10 million contract to create an airborne relay design to enable ‘webs’ capable of harvesting, transmitting and redirecting optical beams.
According to DARPA, the first phase will include benchtop demonstrations of critical technologies and is expected to last 20 months with potential for a three-month option of additional risk reduction efforts.
The second phase will involve an open solicitation in early 2025 and will focus on integration of the relay technologies onto an existing platform for a low-power, airborne demonstration.
By establishing energy web dominance, military commanders will be able to reroute energy in a matter of seconds or minutes, enabling them to pivot capability near instantaneously without reconfiguring supply lines.
