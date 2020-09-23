Digital Battlespace

DoD orders more than 11,000 software-defined radios

23rd September 2020 - 08:23 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

Raytheon Technologies company Collins Aerospace is providing the US armed forces with 11,313 of its AN/ARC-210(V) software-defined radios (SDRs), under a $316.73 million contract modification from the Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division.

The SDR units will be installed on more than 400 strategic and tactical ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace