Raytheon achieves US Air Force Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal system IOC

10th August 2022 - 16:44 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

Raytheon Global ASNT image. (Photo: Raytheon)

Raytheon Intelligence & Space has delivered the Initial Operating Capability (IOC) for the Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal system (Global ASNT) to the USAF.

The company said Global ASNT ensures robust communications to nuclear bomber, missile and support aircraft crews in austere environments.

Global ASNT is billed as critical to enabling joint connectivity in support of the US DoD’s Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) and Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts.

In achieving IOC, Raytheon has delivered and installed over four systems and provided training to support the IOC declaration.

The Global ASNT system operates on MILSTAR and Advanced Extremely High-Frequency satellites. The first terminal was installed in April this year.

A $600 million contract for Global ASNT covers the production and fielding of 90 terminals and the provision of spares and support equipment by the end of 2023.

