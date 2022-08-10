Raytheon achieves US Air Force Global Aircrew Strategic Network Terminal system IOC
The company said Global ASNT ensures robust communications to nuclear bomber, missile and support aircraft crews in austere environments.
Global ASNT is billed as critical to enabling joint connectivity in support of the US DoD’s Nuclear Command, Control, and Communications (NC3) and Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) efforts.
In achieving IOC, Raytheon has delivered and installed over four systems and provided training to support the IOC declaration.
The Global ASNT system operates on MILSTAR and Advanced Extremely High-Frequency satellites. The first terminal was installed in April this year.
A $600 million contract for Global ASNT covers the production and fielding of 90 terminals and the provision of spares and support equipment by the end of 2023.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
BAE Systems to provide extra radar warning receiver support for US Air Force C-130Js
US Air Force orders more software and hardware for the AN/ALR-56M radar warning receiver aboard Super Hercules aircraft.
-
Concerns remain around US Army IVAS programme
While the Senate Appropriations Committee remains committed to IVAS, it proposed cuts to some of its funding while solidifying its U-turn on the Enhanced Night Vision Google-Binocular.
-
US Navy receives first AN/ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band pods
The US Navy's Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB) pod will soon move toward operational testing.
-
Belgians renew SeeTrack v4 licence
Belgians continue to use SeeTrack v4 tool to support a fleet of autonomous underwater vehicles and the Belgian-Dutch naval mine warfare school.
-
The technologies that will define the future battlefield (podcast)
In this bonus episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, we bring you the third episode from the latest series of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast.
-
IAI unveils STAR-X 3D radar for Offshore Patrol Vessels
A new AESA radar from Israel Aerospace Industries is designed to equip offshore patrol vessels.