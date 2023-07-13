Rafael demonstrates BNET tactical communications for Romanian special forces
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems has demonstrated its BNET (Broadband MANET IP Software Defined Radio) communication system to Romanian special forces as part of an export drive to push the system which is already in service with Indian forces and has been demonstrated to German troops.
The system comes in three variants - BNET-AR (airborne), BNET-V (vehicle) and BNET Nano. The BNET-AR (11kg) is in service on Indian SU-30MKI fighters, Jaguar aircraft and the country's airborne early warning fleet and in 2021 an undisclosed Asian country ordered the same system. The BNET-V is a larger unit at 15kg.
The company did not disclose the system demonstrated to Romanian forces but it was likely the BNET Nano which weighs 0.06kg. It is the newest variant of BNET, unveiled at AUSA in 2021, and provides capabilities similar to larger BNET radios in a smaller form factor, and has separate variants for UAVs and dismounted infantry.
According to the company the demonstration encompassed combat simulations in diverse arenas, including urban settings both above and below ground, as well as open terrain, and was supported by local company STARC4SYS.
The demonstration was designed to showcase real-time battle management, information gathering, and navigation in GPS-denied environments and other complex battle scenarios.
