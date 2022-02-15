Singapore Airshow 2022: Mystery customer in Asia orders BNET

Iraq receives ex-Bulgarian T-72s and BMP-1s
Ex-Bulgarian armoured vehicles were reportedly ordered by Iraq in June 2021 under a $245 million contract for Apolo Engineering.
Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced on 14 February that an unnamed ‘Asian army’ has selected its BNET software-defined radio (SDR) for installation on ground vehicles.
Deliveries are scheduled to begin this year.
A contract was signed on 29 January ‘following a thorough and intensive tender process’, Rafael stated, in which the Israeli company competed against multiple rivals.
The scalable BNET SDR family of dual-band mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radios features multi-channel reception and is designed for tactical operations. The system provides jam-resistant, high-speed data and voice (analogue and VoIP) communications.
In June 2021, the company announced that its BNET-AR solution will be installed on a fleet of aircraft belonging to the air force of an unnamed Asian country.
Worth €70 million ($79.2 million), a new deal for Finland comprises GMLRS – Alternative Warhead (ER GMLRS-AW) and Extended Range Guided Multiple Launch Rocket Systems – Unitary (ER GMLRS-U) rockets.
The Brazilian Army is currently working alongside around 100 national suppliers to design and produce 6x6 heavy mortar and engineering versions of Guarani vehicle.
Brazil plans to overhaul its self-propelled artillery capabilities with a tender for 36 howitzers; contenders include Nexter and Elbit.
Ricardo is providing up to six ‘low technological, high-mobility’ platforms for experiments with the British Army.
An armed variant of the THeMIS UGV will be tested and evaluated by the Royal Thai Army and the Thai Defence Technology Institute