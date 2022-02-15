Singapore Airshow 2022: Mystery customer in Asia orders BNET

Rafael has won a contract to provide its BNET software-defined radios to an unnamed Asian customer. (Photo: Rafael)

An unnamed Asian army is to receive software-defined radios from Rafael, with deliveries starting this year.

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems announced on 14 February that an unnamed ‘Asian army’ has selected its BNET software-defined radio (SDR) for installation on ground vehicles.

Deliveries are scheduled to begin this year.

A contract was signed on 29 January ‘following a thorough and intensive tender process’, Rafael stated, in which the Israeli company competed against multiple rivals.

The scalable BNET SDR family of dual-band mobile ad hoc network (MANET) radios features multi-channel reception and is designed for tactical operations. The system provides jam-resistant, high-speed data and voice (analogue and VoIP) communications.

In June 2021, the company announced that its BNET-AR solution will be installed on a fleet of aircraft belonging to the air force of an unnamed Asian country.