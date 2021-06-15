Rafael sells BNET-AR to Asian air force

BNET-AR software-defined radio. (Photo: Rafael)

Israeli company finds Asian customer for airborne software-defined radios.

The BNET-AR software-defined communication solution from Rafael Advanced Defense Systems will be installed on a fleet of aircraft belonging to the air force of an unnamed Asian country, the Israeli company announced on 15 June.

BNET-AR is a modular multiband software-defined radio (SDR) for airborne platforms, integrated on fighters and helicopters as well as Ground Control Stations, enabling network-centric operations and real-time situation awareness.

‘This new contract strengthens our position as a major supplier of aerial communication systems,’ claimed Yoav Wermuth, Rafael VP and head of C3I.

While the Israeli company did not divulge the name of the customer, Shephard reported in February 2017 that India was ordering about 1,000 of the SDRs for its Sukhoi Su-30MKI, Jaguar and airborne early warning aircraft fleets.

BNET technology is available in several configurations: BNET Hand Held for soldiers in the field; BNET Vehicular for operation on combat vehicles; and BNET Airborne for aircraft.

The dual-band software-defined radio family provides jam-resistant, high-speed data and voice (analogue and VoIP) for use in combat communications, Shephard Defence Insight notes.