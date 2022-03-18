To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype passes critical design review

18th March 2022 - 11:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Boeing’s Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P) will provide users in-theatre anti-jam capability to ensure protected connectivity in contested environments. (Photo: USMC/Lance Cpl Mackenzie Binion)

US-developed protected SATCOM prototype to undergo host vehicle integration and testing in 2023.

A rapidly developed Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P) has passed the critical design review stage, Boeing announced on 16 March.

Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems is working with the US Space Force on PTS-P to provide high levels of protection for US and allied SATCOM with reduced latency.

In particular, PTS-P will be the first space-based hub for the US military’s jam-resistant Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW) ‘with network routing that exceeds objective requirements’, Boeing noted.

Host vehicle integration and testing will begin in 2023 and the scalable, software-defined payload on PTS-P is scheduled for an on-orbit demonstration after a 2024 launch.

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us