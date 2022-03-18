Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype passes critical design review

Teledyne FLIR launches new high-performance MWIR camera
Neutrino SX12 ISR1200 from Teledyne FLIR is designed for integration with ground-based, long-range ISR, perimeter surveillance, border surveillance, and C-UAS missions.
A rapidly developed Protected Tactical SATCOM Prototype (PTS-P) has passed the critical design review stage, Boeing announced on 16 March.
Boeing subsidiary Millennium Space Systems is working with the US Space Force on PTS-P to provide high levels of protection for US and allied SATCOM with reduced latency.
In particular, PTS-P will be the first space-based hub for the US military’s jam-resistant Protected Tactical Waveform (PTW) ‘with network routing that exceeds objective requirements’, Boeing noted.
Host vehicle integration and testing will begin in 2023 and the scalable, software-defined payload on PTS-P is scheduled for an on-orbit demonstration after a 2024 launch.
Less than a month after delaying a BMD radar plan until 2029, the UK MoD is now requesting equipment from Lockheed Martin under the FMS programme.
Israel is reacting to active EW and GPS-jamming measures from Russian forces in Syria, in order to maintain its operational edge and freedom of action against Iran-related targets.
Canada will use TORCH-X as part of its Airspace Coordination Centre Modernisation programme.
The Russian invasion of Ukraine extends beyond conventional warfare, with Moscow capable of wielding extensive offensive cyber capabilities to attack NATO allies.
A new ultra-small form factor rugged mission computer can be used in diverse defence and aerospace applications, says developer Curtiss-Wright.