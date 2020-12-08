Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: US approves mobile communications package for Taiwan
The US continues to demonstrate military support for the ‘besieged’ island of Taiwan via approval of up to $280 million worth of communications equipment under its Foreign Military Sale (FMS) programme.
The Defense Security Cooperation Agency (DSCA) announced the approval, which does not yet constitute a contract, on 7 December ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
M-Code upgrade promises more secure position, navigation and timing information
Ground control system can now handle secure signals broadcast by GPS satellites
-
PREMIUM: Pentagon takes meaningful steps towards a viable military Internet of Things
Efforts continue to place Joint All Domain Command and Control (JADC2) firmly in the Pentagon's long-term acquisition plans.
-
Australia lays groundwork for Triton arrival
The NITE will allow Australia to ensure data flows are established and verified before its first Triton aircraft arrives.
-
Defining the Future Podcast Bonus Episode - the Multi-INT Approach
How is the multi-intelligent approach bringing new capabilities to the modern battlefield?
-
Unlocking the future battlespace with multi-intelligence (Studio)
The combination of sensors is key to forming a comprehensive picture of the modern battlefield.
-
Finnish Defence Forces order Bittium Tactical Power Pack
Deliveries scheduled for first half of 2021, to enable uninterruptable use of Tough Conmode devices