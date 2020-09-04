Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: US aims to unlock power of EW for multi-domain operations

4th September 2020 - 11:45 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

RSS

Save this for later

The Foundational Research in Electronic Warfare for Multi-Domain Operations (FREEDOM) programme, is looking closely at how EW can support Multi-Domain Operations (MDO).

The army defines MDO as using calibrated force posture, multi-domain formations and convergence. According to the 2018 report ‘The US Army in Multi-Domain Operations 2028’, calibrated force posture ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace