Russia revives early warning satellite system with enhanced capabilities

With the launch on 22 May of the fourth Tundra-series satellite into long-dwell orbit, deployment was completed of the minimum capability in the Russian early warning missile defence system.

Tundra satellites operate as part of the Kupol integrated space system (formerly known as EKS), which is designed to track ballistic missile launches.

The satellite constellation is equipped with telescopes designed to detect the launch of enemy ballistic missiles by their powerful IR emissions, which can be observed from space. Early warning satellites are launched either into highly elliptical orbit (with a 40,000-50,000km apogee) or geosynchronous orbit that allows the satellite to loiter over a particular area on the planet.

The Russian early warning system faced serious problems after the collapse of the USSR in 1991. Most of the radars located on the borders of the Soviet Union turned out to be on the territory of independent states, and the issue of their use often became the subject of political and economic bargaining, if not blackmail.

By the early 2010s, Russia had managed to ensure full independence of its early warning system by deploying new-generation radars of the Voronezh series on its territory. However, early warning satellites remained a problem. Just two Soviet-era satellites were operational by 2014, meaning that the system operated for only a few hours a day.

The four-satellite Kupol constellation monitors on a 24-hour basis the location of intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) on US territory and the main patrolling areas of ballistic missile submarines in the Atlantic and Pacific oceans.

Russia intends to add five more Kupol satellites; a constellation of nine would extend geographical coverage, establish a reserve in case one or more satellites fail and enable areas of interest to be monitored by multiple satellites simultaneously (which reduces the risk of a false alarm being generated).

Kupol marks a capability leap compared to the previous generation of Oko and Oko-1 satellites, which were launched in the Soviet era. The most important advantage of the new constellation is its ability not only to detect an enemy ballistic missile launch, but also to determine the parameters of its primary trajectory.

This, in turn, gives more time for Russian decision-makers to analyse the situation. Previously, accurate determination of the trajectory of the enemy's ballistic missiles and their warheads was possible only after their detection by ground-based early warning radars, the detection range of which is 5,000-6,000km. If necessary, the satellites themselves can also relay orders from the top leadership to deliver a retaliatory strike.

Kupol satellites can detect cruise missile as well as ICBM launches, which allows the use of the constellation during a non-nuclear conflict. Such flexibility gives the system practical value beyond a role in the nuclear deterrence system.

