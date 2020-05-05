PREMIUM: Light shines on Five Eyes SIGINT collection mechanisms

Although the mechanisms by which the ‘Five Eyes’ partners share their intelligence have been shrouded in secrecy for some years, revelations in recent years have unlocked some facts on the matter.

The supranational Five Eyes intelligence-sharing arrangement between Australia, Canada, New Zealand, the UK and the US has generated its fair share of controversy and debate since its inception as a result of the 1943 Britain-United States of America (BRUSA) agreement.

This set down the mechanisms for SIGINT sharing between the UK and US during the Second World War. It was later reinforced with the bilateral UKUSA Agreement of 5 March 1946 and the Five Eyes arrangement in its present form came into being in 1955.

Much has been written about the mechanisms that Five Eyes uses to collect SIGINT, with detailed revelations emerging in 2013 via documents leaked by the former CIA operative and contractor Edward Snowden. While these leaks revealed that several programmes exist to monitor and exploit global telecommunications for intelligence purposes, they also shed some light on how Five Eyes members share intelligence across continents.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, formal overtures to the US National Security Agency and Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ) in the UK – both of which are heavily involved in SIGINT collection and analysis – elicited no response. That said, information from Snowden’s trove of documents, and other sources available to Shephard, sheds some light on how the alliance disseminates intelligence.

At the heart of this effort is the Secret Internet Protocol Router Network (SIPRNet), which is a classified internet operated by the DoD. SIPRNet has a global reach and is believed to be carried on the DoD’s wideband SATCOM infrastructure. Its main backbone is the Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) constellation which is managed by the USAF with Boeing as the prime contractor. WGS offers bandwidths of circa 4.875GHz across X-band (7.9-8.4GHz uplink/7.25-7.75GHz downlink) and Ka-band (26.5-40GHz uplink/18-20GHz downlink) conduits, facilitating the wide bandwidths needed by SIPRNet.

Alongside the US, two other Five Eyes nations (Australia and Canada) enjoy WGS access. Meanwhile, financial contributions from several nations including New Zealand for the ninth spacecraft in the programme, WGS-9 (pictured in January 2017 under a yellow tarpaulin before its launch two months later), provides Wellington with global access to the WGS constellation.

How the UK shares and receives intelligence with its Five Eyes partners is unclear. Some of this intelligence in the form of encrypted traffic may move across the TAT-14, Apollo and TAT-3 transatlantic telecommunications cables between North America and the UK. It remains unknown whether the UK intelligence community has access to infrastructure such as the WGS constellation to share intelligence with Five Eyes partners.

Five Eyes traffic is carried across SIPRNet’s Releasable Network-A (REL-A). According to US government documents, REL-A effectively firewalls Five Eyes access to SIPRNet by blocking the access to some other highly classified parts of SIPRNet that are intended for US government eyes only.

Beyond the WGS and SIPRNet, how Five Eyes intelligence is shared is a matter for conjecture due to the paucity of information in the public domain. Evidence from recent disclosures by Snowden and other leakers suggests that conventional diplomatic cable traffic is still widely used to securely share intelligence, alongside person-to-person contact and printed information carried by couriers and in diplomatic bags.