PREMIUM: IFF transponder tech for UAVs achieves economy of scale

11th January 2021 - 17:04 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

Miniature Mode-5/Mode-S ATC and IFF transponders are being developed for installation on military UAVs.

The military and commercial use of UAVs in US airspace is predicted to increase rapidly in the short to medium term. A baseline Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) forecast for the US, for example, indicates that the UAS fleet will more than double from 2020 to 2024.

