Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Australia invests in passive radar technology

19th May 2020 - 09:00 GMT | by Flavia Camargos Pereira in London

RSS

Save this for later

The Australian Department of Defence is paving the way to provide its armed forces with passive radar technology, after announcing a A$2 million ($1.29 million) contract with Silentium Defence to develop and deliver a prototype of the Maverick M-series.

This ground-based passive radar will provide base situational awareness ...

Want to read more?

This content is only available to Premium News subscribers

Login/Register
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace