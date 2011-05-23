Power Technology announces new Green Laser Diode
Power Technology, Inc. (PTI), a leader in the Photonics Industry for over 40 years and an ITAR registered manufacturer, announced today that it is offering a further expanded product line targeted for the Defense, Homeland Security and Law Enforcement markets. This new line increases the available choices of tactical lasers available to military and defense related customers.
For the last 40 years, PTI's laser designs have supported Fortune 500 companies in the biomedical, semiconductor, and industrial markets and are now bringing significant design and manufacturing capabilities to a broader customer base within the military community.
William Burgess, VP of Operations, remarked "Power Technology is now able to design and manufacture lasers specifically for military applications." Those applications include laser diode subassemblies built for target designation/pointing, range finding, illumination for night vision (NVG, FLIR), aiming/sighting and defensive countermeasures that are UAV mounted, vehicle mounted, or hand held systems.
Power Technology's business model is well suited to this market segment which is known for its complex, low to medium volume, and high mix product demands", stated Water Burgess, VP of Sales and Engineering, "We look forward to growing this market segment in the future by offering lasers in the wavelength spectrum from 263nm-13.900nm (13.9µ) in UV, Visible, MIR & NIR, power range from 1mW-10,000mW(10W), and beam shapes that include spot, pattern, line and custom."
Source: Power Technology
