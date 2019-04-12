To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

New radar for USMC Blackjacks

12th April 2019 - 15:30 GMT | by Jack Richardson in London

Utah based company Imsar will supply its NSP-5 radar system to the Blackjack Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which is currently operated by the US Navy and Marine Corps.

With the prototype number AN-DPY-2, the company will supply the lightweight radar system mission kits which is designed to be fitted to small manned aircraft and UAVs under a project named ‘Split Aces’.

Applications for the system include creating Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) maps, observing environmental changes and increasing general situational awareness in both the land and maritime environments.

This forms part of a recent trend whereby radars become smaller, lighter and

Jack Richardson

Author

Jack Richardson

Jack is staff reporter at Shephard Media, focusing mainly on the sea domain.

