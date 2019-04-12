New radar for USMC Blackjacks

Utah based company Imsar will supply its NSP-5 radar system to the Blackjack Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which is currently operated by the US Navy and Marine Corps.

With the prototype number AN-DPY-2, the company will supply the lightweight radar system mission kits which is designed to be fitted to small manned aircraft and UAVs under a project named ‘Split Aces’.

Applications for the system include creating Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) maps, observing environmental changes and increasing general situational awareness in both the land and maritime environments.

This forms part of a recent trend whereby radars become smaller, lighter and