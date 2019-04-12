New radar for USMC Blackjacks
Utah based company Imsar will supply its NSP-5 radar system to the Blackjack Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) which is currently operated by the US Navy and Marine Corps.
With the prototype number AN-DPY-2, the company will supply the lightweight radar system mission kits which is designed to be fitted to small manned aircraft and UAVs under a project named ‘Split Aces’.
Applications for the system include creating Synthetic Aperture Radar (SAR) maps, observing environmental changes and increasing general situational awareness in both the land and maritime environments.
This forms part of a recent trend whereby radars become smaller, lighter and
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Rafael demonstrates BNET tactical communications for Romanian special forces
Rafael showcased the capabilities of its BNET communications system to Romanian special forces in an effort to demonstrate real-time battle management and information gathering in complex operational environments.
-
Germany signs contract for new SIGINT ships
Germany has signed a contract with NVL Group for three fleet service ships, providing the country with new naval SIGINT capabilities in the Baltic and beyond. The ships will gradually replace Germany's existing Oste-class boats.
-
MARSS launches containerised C2 centre for counter-UAS
MARSS has unveiled the NiDAR X-JOC, an all-in-one containerised C2 centre with UAS detection and countermeasures capabilities to protect critical sites against UAS.
-
Second European Syracuse military satellite launched
The Syracuse 4B communications satellite, developed by Airbus and Thales Alenia Space, has been launched, bolstering secure military satellite communications for the French Armed Forces.
-
Details released of US Navy UGV radio deal
Persistent Systems will supply 600 MPU5 radios to the USN for installation onto EOD UGVs with deliveries expected to start next year.