Digital Battlespace
Northrop Grumman works on MUOS for USN
Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $48.2 million sole-source contract to provide the USN with systems and services that support interoperability from tactical-to-tactical satellite communications between the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) and legacy UHF satellite communication users.
MUOS is the USN's next-generation satellite communication system.
Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic is the contracting body. If options are exercised, the value of the contract will increase to $65.2 million.
Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, for completion by March 2029.
