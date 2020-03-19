Northrop Grumman works on MUOS for USN

Save this for later

Northrop Grumman has been awarded a $48.2 million sole-source contract to provide the USN with systems and services that support interoperability from tactical-to-tactical satellite communications between the Mobile User Objective System (MUOS) and legacy UHF satellite communication users.

MUOS is the USN's next-generation satellite communication system.

Naval Information Warfare Center Atlantic is the contracting body. If options are exercised, the value of the contract will increase to $65.2 million.

Work will be performed in Orlando, Florida, for completion by March 2029.