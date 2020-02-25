Digital Battlespace
Northrop Grumman to develop PTS rapid prototype
Northrop Grumman is to develop a Protected Tactical SATCOM (PTS) rapid prototype payload for the US Space Force’s Space and Missile Systems Center.
The payload will be used for an on-orbit demonstration of assured tactical communications.
Northrop Grumman will use non-traditional suppliers to help infuse more innovation and affordability into the lifecycle of the project in areas such as cybersecurity, architecture and test. As the next generation in operational capability for the protected communications mission, PTS will represent Northrop Grumman’s capacity for rapid prototyping for quick deployment.
Cyrus Dhalla, vice president, communications systems, Northrop Grumman, said: ‘Since the very first protected communications mission, Northrop Grumman has been advancing technology to stay ahead of threats and help ensure this mission-enabling capability.
‘Partnering with the Space Force, our team will demonstrate rapid prototyping by developing and delivering a PTS payload to enhance anti-jamming capabilities for our nation’s tactical forces.’
