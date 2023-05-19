Northrop Grumman delivers key elements for Poland's new air defence system
Northrop Grumman has delivered key Integrated Battle Command System (IBCS) components for Poland’s Wisla medium-range air defence network, the company has announced.
The handover of IBCS Integrated Fire Control Network (IFCN) relays supports Wisla's fielding schedule. The Polish programme is the first Foreign Military Sale of IBCS.
Rebecca Torzone, VP and general manager, Combat Systems and Mission Readiness at Northrop Grumman, said: 'IBCS provides Polish air defenders with the ability to make faster, better-informed decisions to deter, disrupt and defeat threats across all domains.'
Alongside the IFCN relay deliveries, Northrop Grumman is working through integration and test scenarios with the Engagement Operation Centers (EOCs) delivered in July 2022, plus the relays. These tests are a prerequisite for Poland achieving basic operational capability with IBCS later this year.
