Northrop Grumman begins testing new multifunction sensor
Northrop Grumman has moved its first Electronically-Scanned Multifunction Reconfigurable Integrated Sensor (EMRIS) into the integration and test phase.
'The sensor’s architecture is easily scaled and reconfigurable, including a variety of mounting configurations, for a wide applicability across platforms and domains,' said Krys Moen, the company's VP advanced mission capabilities.
'By developing EMRIS in an open-architecture construct, we can rapidly add new or improved capabilities to increase performance while avoiding redesign.'
A new ultra-wideband sensor, EMRIS’s digital active electronically scanned array (AESA) leverages technology from DARPA's Arrays on Commercial Timescales (ACT) programme and uses government open-architecture standards.
This approach means EMRIS can perform functions including radar, electronic warfare and communications simultaneously.
As part of the integration and test phase, Northrop Grumman is demonstrating the ability to leverage technology developed for other programmes to adapt multiple fielded capabilities into EMRIS.
The sensor’s design leverages commercial processes and materials, including the 5G tech base, driving down cost and increasing the quality and reliability of the components, according to the company.
