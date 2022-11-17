Why a true joint approach is vital for electronic warfare

The need for joint and coalition integration in electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) was stated throughout discussions at the Association of Old Crows event in Washington last month.

While there was widespread agreement on the importance of joint and coalition EMSO, there was also recognition of impediments to its implementation. At a panel discussion on 27 October, Jimmy 'Reverend' Jones discussed how integration can make use of capabilities such as STITCHES (System-of-systems Technology Integration Tool Chain for Heterogeneous Electronic Systems) that he helped create at DARPA.

He said it helps answer the question: 'How do I make the things that