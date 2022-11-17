To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Why a true joint approach is vital for electronic warfare

17th November 2022 - 19:00 GMT | by David Isby in Washington DC

RSS

The platform-centric nature of joint electronic spectrum operations is causing issues with technology integration and development. (Photo: USAF)

Speakers at last month's AOC convention highlighted the many barriers that still prevent full interoperability on electromagnetic spectrum operations, both within the US DoD and internationally.

The need for joint and coalition integration in electromagnetic spectrum operations (EMSO) was stated throughout discussions at the Association of Old Crows event in Washington last month.

While there was widespread agreement on the importance of joint and coalition EMSO, there was also recognition of impediments to its implementation. At a panel discussion on 27 October, Jimmy 'Reverend' Jones discussed how integration can make use of capabilities such as STITCHES (System-of-systems Technology Integration Tool Chain for Heterogeneous Electronic Systems) that he helped create at DARPA.

He said it helps answer the question: 'How do I make the things that

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
David Isby

Author

David Isby

David Isby is a Washington-based attorney and consultant on national security issues. He has experience …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Defence Notes

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us