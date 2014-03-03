NGC describes aspirations for E-2D contracts

Northrop Grumman is anticipating a multi-year contract for production of its E-2D Advanced Hawkeye AEW aircraft in the next few months, following the release of the outlined budget proposal by the US defence secretary on 24 February.

Chuck Hagel has outlined his defence plans for FY14, which are expected to be finalised in coming weeks and will outline US spending plus planned acquisition for the next five years.

‘We will then know what the navy is getting, but we will not know what the E-2 is getting,’ Jay Mulhall, director of business development for E-2/C-2 programmes at the company, told