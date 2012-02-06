NG wins CANES navy contract
Northrop Grumman (NG) has been down-selected by the US Navy to design the network infrastructure for the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) programme.
The two-year design contract was awarded by the navy’s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) on 1 February with the $36 million contract covering the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase of the programme.
NG beat Lockheed Martin (LM) to the contract and this phase will see NG procure the CANES network infrastructure to include a ‘guided missile destroyer (DDG) variant first article, DDG variant production unit, and multipurpose amphibious assault ship (LHD) variant
DARPA awards AI contracts
The US has been working to out how to use and defend against AI with DARPA alone outlining in 2008 ‘AI Next’ programme with US$2 billion committed to advance the science of AI.
Finding your space
Digital mapping and geolocation have become critical to battlespace users, and ensuring the best content is delivered is vital.
Why the US would struggle to overcome Russia’s nuclear anti-satellite weapon
Russia's move to develop a nuclear anti-satellite weapon has highlighted US anxieties over space combat readiness, challenging the Pentagon's strategic defences in a potential cosmic battleground.
China’s AI developments in electronic surveillance extends to battlefield
‘Nowhere to hide’ as Chinese progress in AI-enabled surveillance technological has enabled it to identify and suppress enemy communications systems.
Boeing wins $440 million contract for 12th Wideband Global SATCOM satellite
Wideband Global SATCOM (WGS) satellites have been supporting the US DoD’s warfighting information exchange requirements, enabling execution of tactical C4ISR, battlefield management and combat support information.