NG wins CANES navy contract

6th February 2012 - 11:34 GMT | by Beth Stevenson in London

Northrop Grumman (NG) has been down-selected by the US Navy to design the network infrastructure for the Consolidated Afloat Networks and Enterprise Services (CANES) programme.

The two-year design contract was awarded by the navy’s Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR) on 1 February with the $36 million contract covering the Engineering and Manufacturing Development (EMD) phase of the programme.

NG beat Lockheed Martin (LM) to the contract and this phase will see NG procure the CANES network infrastructure to include a ‘guided missile destroyer (DDG) variant first article, DDG variant production unit, and multipurpose amphibious assault ship (LHD) variant

