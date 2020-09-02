Digital Battlespace
New ISR sensor pod beckons for MQ-9
General Atomics Aeronautical Systems (GA-ASI) and Spanish engineering and technology firm SENER are developing the customisable NATO Pod for carrying sovereign, cross-domain ISR sensors that can be integrated onto MQ-9A Reaper and MQ-9B SkyGuardian UAS.
NATO Pod is designed and built by SENER Aeroespacial to meet various European certification requirements ...
