FlyingFish gains another NATO end-user

Horizon Technologies CEO John Beckner used the DIMDEX exhibition in Qatar on 21-23 March to announce a ‘six-figure GB Pound sale of FlyingFish systems to an unnamed NATO end-user government agency with an urgent delivery requirement’.

According to Shephard Defence Insight, FlyingFish is an airborne satellite monitoring system designed to detect and intercept SATCOM from airborne ISR platforms. It can be installed on crewed and uncrewed aircraft.

Now in its third generation, FlyingFish has been deployed by several air forces (including NATO members) in operations spanning three continents.

Beckner noted in a statement during DIMDEX that ‘the current situation in the Ukraine has shown the need for NATO to divert more ISR assets to Eastern Europe. It’s an open secret that Russian troops are currently using various commercial tools, including Sat Phones to communicate’.

He added: ‘Horizon Technologies’ FlyingFish and BlackFish [a compact SIGINT system for monitoring satellite phone communications] are key airborne systems for NATO countries’ ISR assets. As a non-ITAR product, FlyingFish and BlackFish systems are being procured, and sent to the field with a minimum of delay.’

In addition, the Amber CubeSat maritime SIGINT data service from Horizon Technologies is expected to come online this July, with IOC planned for Q3 2022.