MOHOC refines helmet-mounted camera design
MOHOC Inc on 23 May launched a new helmet-mounted video camera designed to optimise situational awareness for military users such as SOF.
The first MOHOC 2 model transmits streamed real-time video that is compatible with the Persistent Systems MPU5 mobile ad hoc networking (MANET) radio.
Beginning in Q3 2022, MOHOC Inc aims to release additional models with IP, USB, and HDMI video formats, and specialised ports and connectors are available for custom-build solutions.
Dan Fuhrman, VP of product development at MOHOC Inc, said that improved camera transmission was the main point of feedback from operators of the original MOHOC device.
The camera employs an improved sensor that offers 20 times better low-light performance than its predecessor, MOHOC Inc claimed in a statement.
It added that MOHOC 2 ‘is smaller, lighter, and simpler to operate than the original MOHOC, but with the same low-profile, helmet-contour, and military-grade ruggedisation’.
Additional features include a rotating lens, Curvelock Velcro mount and connectors canted to minimise snagging.
