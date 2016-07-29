To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Dutch missile defence progresses

29th July 2016 - 14:21 GMT | by Beth Maundrill in London

Thales-Nederland is developing its SMART-L early warning capability (EWC) L-band long range radar with ballistic missile defence (BDM) capability.

The company is talking to the Royal Netherlands Navy (RNLN) about participating in BMD-exercises near Hawaii in 2019 for the qualification of the BMD-EWC.

Progress on an engineering development model (EDM) is ongoing before beginning the full scale development of four SMART-L EWC systems. It is expecting instillation of the system on board a Dutch air-defence and command frigate in 2018.  

An EDM was fitted to a radar tower in spring 2015 and has been used for testing so far. 'The EDM will be replaced by the first

