MILCOM 2011: Seamless SATCOM 'Holy Grail' for C4I industry

Providing seamless satellite communications (SATCOM) for fixed-wing aircraft as they fly around the world is the next 'Holy Grail' for air forces, communications specialists have described.

Speaking to Shephard at the MILCOM conference in Baltimore, iDirect Government Technologies VP Engineering, Karl Fuchs, explained moves to implement a 'worldwide network'. This, he said, would enable an aircraft to cross the Atlantic Ocean, for example, switching from one satellite hub to another en route and handing off video capability seamlessly.

'We always want more,' Fuchs said while describing plans to design contour maps of global satellite orbits which would allow operators to