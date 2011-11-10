MILCOM 2011: Seamless SATCOM 'Holy Grail' for C4I industry
Providing seamless satellite communications (SATCOM) for fixed-wing aircraft as they fly around the world is the next 'Holy Grail' for air forces, communications specialists have described.
Speaking to Shephard at the MILCOM conference in Baltimore, iDirect Government Technologies VP Engineering, Karl Fuchs, explained moves to implement a 'worldwide network'. This, he said, would enable an aircraft to cross the Atlantic Ocean, for example, switching from one satellite hub to another en route and handing off video capability seamlessly.
'We always want more,' Fuchs said while describing plans to design contour maps of global satellite orbits which would allow operators to
Already have an account? Log in
Want to keep reading this article?
Read this Article
Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 1 free story per week
- Personalised news alerts
- Daily and weekly newsletters
- Free magazine subscription to all our titles
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Unlimited Access
Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.
- Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
- 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
- Unlimited access to all published premium news
- 10-year news archive access
- Downloadable equipment data handbooks
- Distribution rights (Corporate only)
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Raytheon BBN to work on US Air Force Research Lab programme
The US Air Force's Fight Tonight effort supported by a team lead by Raytheon BBN will enable military leaders to rapidly determine the most effective way to achieve objectives during complex air attack scenarios.
-
Viasat aims to launch first satellite of new constellation in Q1 2023
The new three-satellite constellation improves Viasat's global coverage and allows it to surge capacity to meet operational requirements.
-
How fiction can prepare us for a disruptive digital future – a conversation (podcast)
In this special episode of the Shephard Defence Podcast, Dr. Keith Dear and August Cole discuss how new technologies are radically altering the national security landscape.
-
New SIGINT ships to help Poland keep watch on the Baltic
Poland has contracted Saab for the design, production and support of two new Signals Intelligence (SIGINT) ships.
-
British Army tests GPS-denied navigation outcomes
British Army troops have concluded testing with Rafael's FOOTPRINT navigation system for ground forces.