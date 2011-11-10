To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

MILCOM 2011: Seamless SATCOM 'Holy Grail' for C4I industry

10th November 2011 - 15:17 GMT | by Andrew White in Baltimore, US

RSS

Providing seamless satellite communications (SATCOM) for fixed-wing aircraft as they fly around the world is the next 'Holy Grail' for air forces, communications specialists have described.

Speaking to Shephard at the MILCOM conference in Baltimore, iDirect Government Technologies VP Engineering, Karl Fuchs, explained moves to implement a 'worldwide network'. This, he said, would enable an aircraft to cross the Atlantic Ocean, for example, switching from one satellite hub to another en route and handing off video capability seamlessly.

'We always want more,' Fuchs said while describing plans to design contour maps of global satellite orbits which would allow operators to

Already have an account? Log in

Want to keep reading this article?

Read this Article

Get access to this article with a Free Basic Account

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 1 free story per week
  • Personalised news alerts
  • Daily and weekly newsletters
  • Free magazine subscription to all our titles
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Create account

Unlimited Access

Access to all our premium news as a Premium News 365 Member. Corporate subscriptions available.

  • Original curated content, daily across air, land and naval domains
  • 14-day free trial (cancel at any time)
  • Unlimited access to all published premium news
  • 10-year news archive access
  • Downloadable equipment data handbooks
  • Distribution rights (Corporate only)
Start your free trial
Andrew White

Author

Andrew White

Andrew is a former editor of Digital Battlespace and Unmanned Vehicles magazines. Andrew joined Shephard …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us