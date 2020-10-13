Digital Battlespace
MAPS Gen II hardens UGVs against jamming and spoofing
The US Army is to receive Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System (MAPS) Gen II anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology from Collins Aerospace.
This technology will allow UGVs to combat positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) threats in GPS-contested environments, the company announced on 13 October.
Crewed platforms likely to receive ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Maximising link quality and reliability in VHF/UHF SATCOM (sponsored)
This article is brought to you by AR Modular RF To ensure effective VHF/UHF Satellite communications, a number of variables must be considered. Providing superior ...
-
Textron and Shield AI seek to improve unmanned operations in denied environments
Two companies work on proof-of-concept to enhance capabilities of autonomous platforms
-
New ground station adds to Australian SATCOM capabilities
Joint Project 2008 Phase 3F is designed to provide the Australian armed forces with a suite of strategic and tactical satellite communication capabilities
-
Podcast: Five Eyes Connectivity Episode 4 - The United States
In episode 4 of the Five Eyes Connectivity podcast, we dive into the connectivity issues facing the US military and its further development of the Multi-Domain Operations concept.
-
MANET solution enables vehicles to share data on the move
IFVs and similar platforms require a robust, scalable MANET
-
NiDAR includes kinetic C-UAS countermeasures
NiDAR AI developer MARSS will demonstrate extra capabilities this month