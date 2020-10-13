Digital Battlespace

MAPS Gen II hardens UGVs against jamming and spoofing

13th October 2020 - 14:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

UGVs and crewed vehicles require protection levels against evolving GPS threats

The US Army is to receive Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System (MAPS) Gen II anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology from Collins Aerospace.

This technology will allow UGVs to combat positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) threats in GPS-contested environments, the company announced on 13 October.

Crewed platforms likely to receive ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace