MAPS Gen II hardens UGVs against jamming and spoofing

UGVs and crewed vehicles require protection levels against evolving GPS threats

The US Army is to receive Mounted Assured Positioning, Navigation and Timing System (MAPS) Gen II anti-jamming and anti-spoofing technology from Collins Aerospace.

This technology will allow UGVs to combat positioning, navigation and timing (PNT) threats in GPS-contested environments, the company announced on 13 October.

Crewed platforms likely to receive ...