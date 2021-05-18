US demands strong PNT capability

M-Code GPS modules will include anti-jamming and anti-spoofing features. (Photo: BAE Systems)

BAE Systems is providing the DoD with advanced M-Code GPS modules.

BAE Systems has received a $325.5 million contract from the US Defense Logistics Agency for advanced Military Code (M-Code) GPS modules for reliable and secure positioning, navigation, and timing (PNT) data with anti-jamming and anti-spoofing capabilities.

The company will manufacture and deliver Modernized GPS User Equipment (MGUE) Increment 1 Common GPS Modules (CGMs) compatible with the advanced M-Code signal, to support the DoD and international allies until 2030.

The MGUE CGMs will help warfighters conduct operations in contested EW environments, BAE Systems added in an 18 May announcement. The modules will be used to build military-grade GPS receivers for ground and precision-guided munitions.

Greg Wild, director of navigation and sensor systems at BAE Systems, added: ‘This contract will ensure the availability of M-Code module inventory to build advanced, next-generation GPS receivers.’