Malaysian coast guard receives SMASH system
Aselsan has delivered the first 30mm SMASH remote controlled weapon system (RWS) to Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the company announced on 4 May.
According to the company, SMASH is an effective and multipurpose stabilised 30mm RWS, which can be integrated on battle ships, coast guard and patrol boats, landing ships and other naval platforms.
The system was inducted to Malaysia Coast Guard inventory following the successful accomplishment of Harbour Acceptance Test and Sea Site Acceptance Test on 20 April 2017.
This is the first RWS system delivered by Aselsan to the South East Asia region. Under the scope of the agreement up to six 30mm SMASH systems will be integrated aboard Malaysian Coast Guard boats.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Space defence assets under growing threat says Lockheed executive
Chinese innovation and interference means it will only continue to get harder for western nations to defence their space assets.
-
How to build navigational resilience for your military in a hackable world
If the position or navigation information of your defence assets are compromised, they are as good as useless.
-
L3Harris Technologies satellite communications system passes design review
L3Harris’s Rapidly Adaptable Standards-compliant Open Radio (RASOR) system has been designed to support the connection of service-specified waveforms from Earth to Commercial Satellite Internet (CSI) constellations.
-
Piercing the fog of war via battlespace management
Battle Management Systems are emerging as increasingly important tools for commanders making decisions in fluid combat situations.
-
US Army selects Northrop Grumman Athena sensor to improve threat detection capabilities for its aircraft
According to the supplier, Athena is a next-generation missile warning sensor that provides 360-degree situational awareness.
-
UK Space Command launches first military satellite
Tyche satellite will deliver military situational awareness for Ministry of Defence decision-making.