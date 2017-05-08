Malaysian coast guard receives SMASH system

Aselsan has delivered the first 30mm SMASH remote controlled weapon system (RWS) to Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency, the company announced on 4 May.

According to the company, SMASH is an effective and multipurpose stabilised 30mm RWS, which can be integrated on battle ships, coast guard and patrol boats, landing ships and other naval platforms.

The system was inducted to Malaysia Coast Guard inventory following the successful accomplishment of Harbour Acceptance Test and Sea Site Acceptance Test on 20 April 2017.

This is the first RWS system delivered by Aselsan to the South East Asia region. Under the scope of the agreement up to six 30mm SMASH systems will be integrated aboard Malaysian Coast Guard boats.