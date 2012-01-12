MAINGATE radio successfully demonstrated

Raytheon’s Mobile Ad hoc Interoperability Network GATEway (MAINGATE) radio system has successfully demonstrated tactical networking capabilities during US Army exercises, providing soldiers with reliable battlefield information.

The system was used during the Expeditionary Warrior Experiment (AEWE) at Fort Benning, the system provided the backbone for wideband networking; and performed as an alternative to the cancelled Ground Mobile Radio program during the Network Integration Evaluation (NIE) at Fort Bliss, Texas, simultaneously providing multiple channels of real-time video, situational awareness, chat and other applications.



According to a Raytheon press release, during the exercises, soldiers at the squad level reliably received multiple unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) video feeds and other high-bandwidth data services from the battalion to the tactical edge. MAINGATE provided needed capacity for reliable connectivity among cellular networks, hand-held radios and the Warfighter Information Network - Tactical (WIN-T) system. It also allowed soldiers to integrate information across battle command systems and sensors.



MAINGATE is comprised of a high-throughput radio that uses the Next Generation Mobile Ad Hoc Networking Waveform and a gateway that enables seamless battlefield connectivity. MAINGATE is a mature, off-the-shelf system in production today, with more than 100 units currently deployed in theatre. The non-proprietary waveform provided 10 times more network capacity and supported four times more nodes than competing radios at the NIE. And, it exceeds wideband networking requirements in the upcoming Mid-Tier Networking Vehicular Radio solicitation.