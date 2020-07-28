Digital Battlespace
Logos to develop Cardcounter sensor for Blackjack
Logos Technologies announced on 28 July that it has received an initial $6.7 million contract from US Naval Air Systems Command to develop a new wide-area IR sensor for the RQ-21A Blackjack small tactical UAS (pictured) operated by the USN and USMC.
Logos will develop, deliver and perform proof-of-concept flight tests of the ...
