Digital Battlespace

Logos to develop Cardcounter sensor for Blackjack

28th July 2020 - 08:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Logos Technologies announced on 28 July that it has received an initial $6.7 million contract from US Naval Air Systems Command to develop a new wide-area IR sensor for the RQ-21A Blackjack small tactical UAS (pictured) operated by the USN and USMC.

Logos will develop, deliver and perform proof-of-concept flight tests of the ...

