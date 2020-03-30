Digital Battlespace
Lockheed supports GPS military security upgrade
The US Space Force has been working with Lockheed Martin to deliver an upgrade to GPS that ensures an ultra-secure, jamming-resistant Military Code (M-Code) signal.
Lockheed Martin has provided a GPS III Contingency Operations upgrade which enables the control of the operational GPS constellation.
This comprises 21 M-Code capable GPS satellites such as the GPS III satellite which joined the constellation on 25 March.
Johnathon Caldwell, VP of navigation systems at Lockheed Martin, said: ‘Our warfighters depend on GPs signals every day for many critical missions, so anything we can do to make these signals more resistant to jamming and spoofing is extremely important – and available today… The more powerful GPS III/IIIF satellites coupled with Lockheed Martin’s upgrades to the GPS ground system are making that possible.’
